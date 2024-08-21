Step up, protect your child from sexual innuendo

A glance at social media reveals a disturbing trend; the sexualisation of children. As fashion trends once reserved for adults seep into children's wardrobes, the line between innocence and inappropriateness continues to grow thin. Has safeguarding their gullibility become so foreign that we now film them singing and dancing to songs filled with sexual content and in skimpy clothes – then applaud it?

Perhaps we unknowingly push our children into a world far beyond their years? Loice Noo, a child psychologist, says that indecency in a child comes through the language used- how someone speaks or comments about them, how they are dressed; they measure their appropriateness with other children and their sense of touch.

When a child is dressed differently from what he/she sees in church, school, or any other social gathering, they may get confused and start wondering whether they are appropriately or inappropriately dressed.

"When they do not have the language or command to express their discomfort they walk in shame and uncertainty. If the parent or guardian constantly dresses them that way, that becomes their life's theme. They feel ashamed, and embarrassed which makes them have very low self-esteem," she elaborates.

Tell-tale signs

One of the subtle signs of a sexualised child is their reaction to touch. Loice explains that this child may cringe, withdraw from social places, or run away. For instance, when they are supposed to play with other children, the child may refuse to mingle.

"If they have been inappropriately touched, they guard their private parts so if they are needed to wear shorts as part of school uniform, they might not want to wear them."

Another indicator is how they handle toys. "How they interact with a toy , whether it is familiar to them or not, you will find that they are either rejecting or dismembering it or getting too intimate with it."

It also manifests in how a child sleeps and eats. "I've handled a case where a child could not eat properly around the mother because she saw her with another man, who is not her father, and they were touching each other inappropriately."

Boundaries

Loice shares that some of these things begin to manifest in later years, around 12-14 years if not taken care of. Either this child becomes boundary-less; anyone can touch, hold, or do what they want or they can be extremely guarded. That means they do not want to interact with people in the gender that sexualises them.

"For instance, if it was a male, you find that they do not want anything to do with men and vice versa."

Loice shares that the child could be cognisant of the inappropriateness as they grow up. So, if they are not protected at this point, they get into the self-preservation mode.

What is indecent dressing?

The key pointer of inappropriate dressing is common sense, Loice says. "It is hot; the child is overdressed. It is cold and the child is wearing a spaghetti top, bareback, tank top, - dressed lightly. Then the third thing is where are you going with this child? What is the environment? If you are going swimming; this child has a swimming costume within such an environment. Then we ask if we have covered the child's erotic zones (neck, chest, upper arm, thigh) in a way they are protected."

"Abusers now are not starting with the private parts but these sensual areas. And then comments regarding these parts can promote body shaming."