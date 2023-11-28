Star-studded play raises awareness about GBV

The cast for the long form speech delivery and musical, “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow Is Enuf”, by Ntozake Shange, and which is directed by Chery J Williams, is awash with an eye-popping amount of acting talent.

Imagine Nini Wacera, Mbeki Mwalimu, Melissa Kiplagat and Marianne Nungo on the same stage and you will get the picture.

The play premiered on November 23 at The Signature Auditorium in Western Heights building, Westlands, Nairobi, to rousing applause.

Produced by the theatre group ACT: New Nordic Voices, led by artistic director Michael Omoke, the play is one of the avenues the European Union in Kenya and the Embassy of Denmark are using in their #SilencedNoMore Campaign to raise awareness about gender-based violence.

This is part of the annual global campaign to end sexual and gender-based violence “16 Days of Activism”, which begins on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25 and runs through to Human Rights Day on December 10.

The dialogue play revolves around seven women (that also includes actresses Rebecca Langley, Tana Gachoka and Wanjiku-Victoria Seest), who talk about their experiences in the journey of female-hood.

We see them from the point of innocence during their pre-teens, girls curious about what it feels like to be liked by a boy or having a crush. Then, how the safety and confidence they once felt in their environments morphs into self-consciousness once they get into their adolescent stages and men (and women too) only see them for their bodies. Men express their want of using them for sexual purposes, while some of their peers and older women in their lives chastise them for their physiological developments.

It also addresses one of the bigger issues that women and girls still face to this day, physical, sexual and emotional abuse metted by people known to them, expressed in this play by Ntozake Shange. Ms Shange was the second African American woman to have a play on Broadway in 1976.

The fact that the stage only has a dark background and is bare, save for these four sitting boxes, and there is hardly any background music (there are maybe three times that music blares through the speakers, otherwise the actresses sing as well through the dancing scenes), means the focus is squarely on the performers for the 90 minutes the play goes on without pause.

It was amazing how each of the characters embodied a different type of woman – free spirit, happy-go-lucky, sexually liberated, pensive and growth-focused – yet in the end, they end up facing the fate of gender-based violence.

Seeing the enthusiasm that these women had for life while girls turn into disdain, fear and a nonchalance towards relationships as women, and finally finding fulfilment in loving themselves again and seeing their self-worth is an emotionally intense journey that can only be experienced or explained by watching the show. Actresses Langley, Gachoka and Seest were really impressive in their performances, standing next to their seasoned countreparts.

Mshai Mwangola, managing partner at The Orature Collective, observed that she has used the play in various ways.

“You’ve taken what is exceptionally a beautiful but difficult play to a level that it needs to be. It’s also a really powerful way to think about the 16 days of activism; the many different ways which violence is done against women. We’re beginning to think about how that violence comes from men who themselves are traumatised and hurt; what would it do to bring someone to this level?” she said, while referencing to a shockingly violent scene in the play that involved a man called Willie Brown and what he does to his children to get back at the mother who got away from the physically abusive relationship.

Bina Maseno, executive director, Badili Africa Organisation, and the emcee for the premiere that also had dignitaries, including the Europen Union Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger, and Danish Ambassador to Kenya Stephan Schønemann, shared an experience she had as a make-up artist back in university.

A client called her one morning requesting her to open her shop early so that she could come in and get makeup done. The client had the “blackest” eye she had ever seen, injury that had been inflicted on her by her husband. She wanted it covered up before she went into a board meeting.

“Many who saw her that day would have complimented how she looked and probably encouraged her to keep wearing make-up, yet that was the worst day of her life,” Ms Maseno, narrated, kicking off the evening.

Ambassador Geiger said that many women of financial capability have the means of getting away from abusive relationships or conceal their pain and shame, but the poor have no options. She said this year they are now focused on FGM (female genital mutilation) victims, especially young girls brought into the country from abroad around this time of the year on the pretext of “safari” then get the cut and are immediately married off.