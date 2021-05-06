Vlogger Kabi wa Jesus finally admits to siring baby with cousin

kabi wa jesus milly

Peter Kabi and his wife Milly Kabi.

Photo credit: File | Anthony Omuya | Nation Media Group

By  Thomas Matiko

Youtuber Peter Kabi, popularly known as Kabi WaJesus, has publicly acknowledged that he sired a child with his cousin several years ago, and apologised for lying about it when the matter first came to light.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.