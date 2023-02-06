Viola Davis secures EGOT status with Grammy win

Actress Viola Davis on Sunday joined the rare firmament of showbiz luminaries to have won competitive Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards -- the so-called EGOT -- after taking home the gramophone for best audio book, narration and storytelling.

The 57-year-old Davis earned the Grammy for voicing the audio version of her best-selling 2022 memoir Finding Me.

"I wrote this book to honor the six-year-old Viola," she said at the pre-telecast ceremony in Los Angeles. "To honor her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. And, it has just been such a journey -- I just EGOT!"

Davis bested a rather formidable field: comedian Mel Brooks, who already has an EGOT; composer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is an Oscar away; and actor Jamie Foxx and musician Questlove, who are both Oscar and Grammy winners.

Davis won an Oscar in 2017 for best supporting actress for Fences opposite Denzel Washington, and a Tony -- her second -- for the same role in August Wilson's play in 2010.

She won an Emmy for best actress in a drama for How to Get Away with Murder in 2015.