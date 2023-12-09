Victor Nyaata and Cyprian Osoro: Celebrating Kisii culture on Kenya’s biggest stages

After a series of successful online videos, Victor Nyaata and Cyprian Osoro decided to host their first Kisii show at the Kenya National Theatre in February 2019.

This was the beginning of a series of comedy shows called Mkisii ni Mkisii. These shows bring together thousands of people from the Kisii community to have fun based on their culture.

“Our journey has been very interesting because we started with a single clip recorded behind a toilet in our single room that was our home in 2016,” says Nyaata.

Organising a show with no previous experience was challenging and overwhelming.

“We sold out the show, but Covid-19 came in and stopped us. However, we resumed selling out shows in 2021 and eventually managed to overcome most of the fears we had,” he adds.

In October 2023, the duo organised one of Nairobi’s biggest festivals, Mkisii Festival, to celebrate the cultural music, food and comedy of their community.

“This turned out to be our biggest show so far. We want to make it the biggest Omogusii event that celebrates all artists from Gusii land,” he adds.

According to Nyaata, by pushing themselves beyond their limits, they have not only managed to sell out their shows but have also built a reputable brand.

“When we started, we never thought that this dream would be so big. From Mkisii Ni Mkisii, we gave birth to The Crony Productions, which is also the largest English theatre company in Nairobi,” he says.

They now have three other directors — Nick Quach, Dennis Ndenga and Betty Nyatuga .

Mkisii Ni Mkisii has a creative team, a technical team, a marketing team and a box office team to ensure that everything is in place when they have a show.

Mkisii Ni Mkisii also employs over 30 staff on a contract basis whenever they have events.

These include security, ushers, medical staff and the ticketing team.

“We have had numerous invitations abroad to perform for our people in the diaspora for our fans in the UK, USA, Canada and Australia. We have a number lined up for next year,” he adds.

Part of their success is a result of learning from the best in the entertainment industry.

“We always look up to our peers in the industry, especially those who have been there before us. Abel Mutua and Blessed Njugush are part of the inspiration, especially with the standards they’ve set in filling big arenas,” he adds.

He adds that they’ve become more disciplined over the years, knowing that they’ve built a brand that’s different from their individual skills.

“We are no longer two guys doing online vines... but two directors of three companies,” says Nyaata.