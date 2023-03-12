South African rapper Costa Titch dies after collapsing on stage at Ultra Festival

South African rapper Costa Tsobanoglou, better known by his stage name - Costa Titch, died in hospital after he collapsed at a music festival in Johannesburg.

The 27-year-old artiste collapsed while performing at the Ultra Music Festival at the Expo Centre, in Johannesburg on Saturday night.

According to media reports, the rapper fell down during the performance but continued singing after he was picked up by his bodyguard. He however slumped a second time and had to be carried off stage.

He reportedly had a history of epilepsy, a condition that causes seizures.

Even though the cause of death is yet to be confirmed, there is speculation that he might have had a seizure on stage.

The award-winning performer broke into the entertainment industry in 2020 and had his most successful single, Big Flexa, which was released in December 2021, become the most-viewed Amapiano video in late 2022 with over 45 million YouTube views.