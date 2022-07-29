Series Review: Snowflake Mountain: Season 1

First of all let me start by saying that this review is a lie, because I have not watched the whole season of this show, not even half a season. I managed to somehow, somehow, get through one episode, and I am currently trying to get it off my continue watching list. Why? Because, in short, it’s a silly show.

Every so often something will come up to try to be a competition to previous ‘hard living’ reality shows – you know the ones we used to know and love, like Survivor, or The Amazing Race (which, for the longest time, I had convinced myself that I would do if ever given the chance. Considering my fitness levels now, however, and the cost of fuel, this is not a likely option).

They try and put a twist on it. Sometimes it works in their favour – like Korea’s slightly rushed and racy (for Korea) Singles Inferno; other times, it crashes and burns into a catastrophic dumpster fire, like this show.

I can see the pitch room now. “Hey, you know what we should do? We should do a show like Survivor. Yeah, I know that’s already been done, but we can do it with like a different group of people. Like, who do people really dislike right now and like to hate on? Oh, I got it! Gen Z and millennials.

Man, those guys really need some life skills! Let’s make them survive in the middle of nowhere, and take them from their parents by telling them that we’re going to teach them everything they haven’t!” Yawn.