Sauti Sol ditches Universal to focus on Sol Generation

Award winning music band Sauti Sol has revealed it terminated its contract with Universal Music Africa (UMA), a division of one of the world’s largest music labels – Universal Music Group.

According to the band’s lead vocalist Bien-Aimé Baraza, the group decided to terminate its contract with the record label so as to focus on themselves and their record label Sol Generation.

“What happened is that our contract at Universal had reached its expiry date and it was either we sign a new contract or terminate the one we had … we thought it was best we do not renew our contract and go independent,” Bien said.

One of the band’s most popular albums, Midnight Train, was produced by Universal, but now Bien says the band is working on an album that will be produced under Sol Generation.

However, they will continue to work with other international labels when it comes to music distribution.

Independent solo album

“So right now we are doing another independent solo album for Sauti Sol, but we will definitely collaborate with other major labels when it comes to the music distribution. Now we are producing all our music under our music record label Sol Generation,” he explained.

“After working with Universal, I realised something – going international has nothing to do with whom you work. It is all in the mind and as an artiste, you need to be able to elevate yourself to that kind of mindset,” he added.

Most important thing

He says the most important thing for artistes is to cultivate a strong fan base and not be overly dependent on music labels.

“I do not feel like Universal ... Although I have worked with them and I cannot say that we had a bad relationship ... it has been great and our split was amicable ... But what I can say is that the things I got when I signed under Universal I can still get them as an independent artiste. I mean, artistes right now do not need to be signed to labels to be successful,” Bien said.

Sauti Sol was signed by Universal Music Africa in 2020.

Meanwhile, Bien has said musicians Bensoul and Nviiri The Storyteller are free to exit Sol Generation should they wish to.

In February 2019, Sauti Sol officially launched the record label with the two gifted singers as the first signees. The two have gone on to become some of the most sought after entertainers on the Kenyan music scene.

Performance bookings

Bensoul and Nviiri have hardly missed performance bookings, especially since after the recession period following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nation understands that to currently book the two, who usually come as a package, one has to part with between Sh500,000 and Sh1 million, depending on factors such as the kind of event they will be performing at, and how long they will be on stage.

With two years remaining on their contracts, Bien has revealed that the record label will not hold on to them should they choose to exit.

“I don’t expect Bensoul and Nviiri to be at Sol Generation for the longest time. They each signed a five-year contract and I think they are now left with one or two years,” he said.

However, neither Bensoul nor Nviiri has shown signs of wanting to exit the label.

“They haven’t shown that, none of them has told us he plans to leave but if it’s time to leave and they want to, then they will leave. After five years, my work of nurturing them is basically done because by year five, your artiste should already be a made-man and should they leave, they will be starting at some established level,” said Bien.

Easiest to work with

Of the artistes signed under Sol Generation since its establishment, Bien describes the two as the easiest to work with.

“They are the most hardworking and easiest artistes to work with; they have been holding me up as well. As a label, we have had our challenges, especially during the recession period, but right now things are looking good for them. They are always booked all the weekends so I hardly get time to see them,” Bien said.

Should they decide to leave, Bien only has one piece of advice for them; he wouldn’t wish to see them go the way of Rayvanny and Harmonize following their exit from Diamond Platnumz’s record label WCB Wasafi.

“I wouldn’t wish to see them leave and immediately start their own record label … they should at least take time to build themselves, learn from our mistakes and do better, get their money right, get their contracts right, then they can proceed. The aim is to continue the culture,” Bien added.

Rayvanny left Wasafi to establish his Next Level Music label, while Harmonize has been running his Konde Gang record label for the last two years.

Sol Generation is currently in plans to sign more artistes, with the Mbwe Mbwe hitmaker revealing that finally, a female artiste is set to join the stable.

Mentoring new artistes

“We are about to start mentoring new artistes at Sol Generation and we will be signing a new female artiste before the year ends,” said Bien.

Crystal Asige was the only female artiste signed to the label, but she left in 2019, barely 10 months after joining, with both parties mutually agreeing to part ways. She, however, claimed to have been kicked out by the label.

Kaskazini, the band made up of Eugine Ywaya and Israel Onyach, who were unveiled as Sauti Sol’s protégés, left the label barely a year after having featured on hit songs Extravaganza and Rhumba.