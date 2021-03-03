Reggae great Bunny Wailer dead at 73

A vendor pulls a cart in this 2009 file photo in front of a mural of Bob Marley in Kingston, where reggae legend Bunny Wailer, the last surviving member of The Wailers, has died.

Photo credit: AFP File

By  AFP

Reggae icon Bunny Wailer, who co-founded The Wailers with Bob Marley in the 1960s and helped make the catchy Jamaican beat a global phenomenon, died on Tuesday. He was 73.

