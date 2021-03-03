Bunny Wailer, last of famous reggae group, bows out for good

The global reggae music fraternity is mourning the death of Jamaican reggae legend Bunny Wailer, one of the most decorated proponents of the vibrant music genre.

He passed away on Tuesday in Kingston, Jamaica.

Bunny (Neville O’Riley Livingston) will be best remembered as the last of the famous Wailers reggae group that was founded by reggae icon Bob Marley and also featured another great, Peter Tosh.

With several Grammy Awards to his credit, Bunny had a carved a niche for himself as a strong member of the Rastafarian faith belief, which earned him the title of "Ras Prophet" amongst his fans.

The late reggae legend Bob Marley who was among the original Wailers together with Bunny Wailer and Peter Tosh. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Rastafari beliefs

It was widely believed that Bunny opted to leave the Wailers in 1973 due to his strong Rastafarian beliefs, which discouraged him from performing in certain nightclubs, especially during a tour of the USA by the band.

Tosh, who also left the Wailers, just like Bob Marley, was also strong in the Rastafarian faith. He left the band to pursue a solo career in 1976.

After leaving the Wailers, Bunny continued with his prolific string of hit song releases.

He fused the dancehall and lovers rock beat in some of his songs on albums such as “Bunny Wailer Sings the Wailers”, “Time will Tell”, “A tribute to Bob Marley”, and “Hook Line & Sinker”.

While Marley succumbed to cancer in May 1981, Peter Tosh was shot dead by assailants at his home in Kingston, Jamaica in September 1987.

A mural depicting Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie I, Jamaican Reggae legend Bob Marley and his seven sons is seen on the grounds of the Bob Marley Museum in Kingston, Jamaica, on May 17, 2019. Photo credit: Angela Weiss | AFP

Suffered a stroke

The 73-year-old Bunny, who had suffered a stroke last year, is best remembered for his lead vocals on some of the popular reggae songs such as “Dancing Shoes” (1965), “Sunday Morning” (1966) and “Rise and Shine” (1981)

Reports from Jamaica had indicated he had earlier suffered from a mild stroke in 2019, which had kept him off the stage.

In Kenya, where reggae music has a big following, the roots genre has been popularised in clubs and on radio.

Sweden-based Kenyan musician Lioness Afreeka says she was inspired by listening to Bunny Wailer’s music.

Speaking to the Daily Nation Wednesday, Afreeka recalled how, through listening to Bunny’s songs such as “Roots Man Skanking", she gained interest in the music.

Sweden-based Kenyan musician Lioness Afreeka (left) who says she was inspired by listening to Bunny Wailer’s music. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Inspired many Kenyans

“He inspired so many Kenyans to do reggae, with some even copying his [mode of] dressing. Some took to wearing hats just to look like him”, she said.

Reggae DJ Papa Chally, of the Nairobi-based King Lions Sounds, said he had had a solemn moment, as he remembered some of Bunny’s most inspiring songs.

“He was the remaining one of the Wailers, who shaped and inspired the lives of many reggae artistes and fans all over the world both as a musician and as a Rasta prophet,” he said.

Reggae fan and TV host Nancie Mamafrika Elombe said learning of the death of the reggae great had been devastating for her.

She recalled having interacted in Nairobi in 2016 with members of the Wailing Souls Bread and Pipes, who were close associates of Bunny.

Patrick Farah, a reggae fan from Baringo County, said he had from the early 1980s enjoyed listening to Bunny Wailers’ music done with Bob Marley.

“From my career as a police officer posted to Mandera in 1983, reggae was my favourite, with Bob Marley and the Wailers, including Bunny, making roots reggae more popular worldwide,” he said.



