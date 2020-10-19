Nick Mutuma issues statement as harassment claims resurface online

Actor and film producer Nicholas Munene Mutuma, better known as Nick Mutuma, on Monday issued a statement after sexual harassment allegations resurfaced online.

The move comes days after a mounting digital campaign by a section of online users, mostly on Twitter, demanded accountability and pushed for a boycott of his Netflix movies over harassment claims that emerged in 2017.

In the statement, Mutuma says the allegations have affected his family and continue to affect those in his personal and professional life.

“I know I’m not perfect, but I’m not the person these people tried to portray me as. Every day, I work towards being a better person; but it is so hard to do that when people are constantly being pulled back by people that are convinced that you are a monster,” his statement read in part.

However, the statement does not directly address specific claims that were made by the alleged victims.

In the statement, he also points out that he does not want his silence over the matter to be misinterpreted as guilt or complacency.

“I did not want to speak and have my words twisted and misrepresented. It is unfortunate that despite this I have been put on trial in the court of public opinion, prosecuted and ruled guilty by persons with malicious intentions.”

Back in 2017, a Twitter thread alleging that he had harassed several women began with a screenshot of a private Whatsapp conversation posted by a third party.

In the screenshot, the second party - a friend of the alleged victim - explained that the woman in question was not ready to talk about her ordeal. The third party then prompted the second party to reveal the name of her friend's alleged abuser.

This WhatsApp screenshot is what prompted another Twitter user, Koome Gitobu, to come out and tweet a thread detailing accusations made by his partner against the actor.

Soon after that, Mutuma reached out to Gitobu and his partner, and the parties say the matter was resolved the same year.

Two movies by Mutuma, Sincerely, Daisy and Disconnect premiered on Netflix recently.