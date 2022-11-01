Migos rapper Takeoff shot dead at a bowling alley in Texas

Migos rapper Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, has been shot dead in a bowling alley in Texas in front of his uncle and bandmate Quavo.

The 28-year-old, who is a member of the hip-hop trio, was shot as a group gathered outside of a bowling alley in Houston this morning.

Houston Police confirmed that one person was found dead at the scene but would not confirm the identity of the deceased.

Multiple sources allege the shooting broke out over a dice game at the bowling alley.

Images from the scene shared by TMZ show the rapper lying dead in a puddle of blood after being 'shot in the head' during the row.

The shooting came hours after he posted an Instagram story of him wearing the same outfit.

“We're told Takeoff and Quavo were there playing dice when an altercation broke out and that's when someone opened fire, shooting Takeoff ... either in the head or near to his head. He was pronounced dead on the scene,” TMZ wrote.

Two other victims were also rushed to hospital in a private vehicle, and it is unclear what their conditions are.

Video of the incident shows several women shouting to ‘get inside’, while another man can be heard saying ‘I’m scared for you bro’.

Migos was founded by Takeoff in 2008 with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset, who is married to Cardi B.

Earlier this month, Takeoff and Quavo joined forces in their debut as a duo with their album Only Built for Infinity Links, producing it without the third Migos member, Offset.

While all three have previously released albums as solo artistes during their time together, some fans are convinced that there is friction among the trio.

The group's 2018 Migos album Culture II debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 albums chart.

The group, which has earned two Grammy nominations, released its first album, Yung Rich Nation in June 2015, which peaked at Number 3 on Billboard’s Top Rap Albums chart.