Lady Gaga opens up about rape, pregnancy at age 19

Lady Gaga

US singer-songwriter Lady Gaga.

Photo credit: Valerie Macon | AFP

By  AFP

US singer Lady Gaga said in a documentary out Friday that she was raped by a music producer and became pregnant at age 19, an ordeal that eventually caused her to have a "total psychotic break."

