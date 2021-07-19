Khaligraph Jones launches OdiNare rap challenge

Rapper Khaligraph Jones, has urged Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) boss Dr Ezekiel Mutua to organise a sit-down with artistes and strategise on how to support them other than shaming them in public.

The Ni Kubaya hitmaker made the remarks in an interview with Nation.Africa at the launch of the OdiNare rap challenge, an initiative spearheaded by Odimtaani in partnership with Odibets to the tune of Sh5 million.

Dr Mutua, whose main brief is to monitor content produced by Kenyan artistes, was recently quoted in a radio interview suggesting that Kenyan artistes are 'broke'.

"I believe a guy in his position should be offering solutions and helping artistes like Odibets is doing instead of rebuking them," said Khaligraph.

The 32-year-old musician also expressed excitement with the OdiNare initiative, which has been launched barely a week after he highlighted the challenges faced by Kenyan musicians on social media.

"It (the challenge) will be a simple process that will only happen online and everyone is urged to register and participate," he said.

Rapper Khaligraph Jones (left) receives a dummy cheque of Sh4.5million from Odibet General Manager Dedan Mungai during the unveiling of the ''Odi-Nare" rap challenge under the Odimtaani initiative at Parklands, Nairobi on July 19, 2021. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

The OdiNare rap challenge aims at motivating upcoming artistes to continue pushing for their dreams.

"If you look at the response that Khaligraph has received in the past week since he made the statement. It is a clear sign that there is a need to support them. We did not jump into this as an opportunity but as a response to the needs of artistes," said Odibets General Manager Dedan Mungai.

"We want this campaign to have a life of its own. The current challenge will go on for three weeks and then we can sit down and consider extending it to either a monthly or annual event," Mr Mungai further said.

Khaligraph also reacted to having his song Ndovu ni Kuu, featuring Krispar and Boutross Munene, deleted from YouTube over copyright claims.

"It (the copyright claim) is not legitimate and happened due to jealousy. Ndovu ni Kuu will be back on YouTube. But then again, artistes should put in hard work rather than use copyright claims to get to the top," he said.

Besides the OdiNare rap challenge, Odibets have also supported the men's national football team, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) county leagues, Michael Olunga football tournament as well as paying medical bills for ailing footballers Patrick Matasi and Ezekiel Otuoma.