Khaligraph Jones launches OdiNare rap challenge

Khaligraph Jones

Rapper Khaligraph Jones during the unveiling of the ''Odi-Nare" rap challenge under the Odimtaani initiative in Nairobi on July 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Kevin Maina

Communication and Media student

Kenyatta University

What you need to know:

  • Rapper excited with the initiative, which has been launched barely a week after he highlighted the challenges faced by Kenyan musicians on social media.
  • Khaligraph also reacted to having his song Ndovu ni Kuu, featuring Krispar and Boutross Munene, deleted from YouTube over copyright claims.

Rapper Khaligraph Jones, has urged Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) boss Dr Ezekiel Mutua to organise a sit-down with artistes and strategise on how to support them other than shaming them in public.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Khaligraph launches OdiNare rap challenge

  2. KFCB honoured for championing national values 

  3. 'I quit!' says Britney Spears in new, furious Instagram post

  4. PRIME How we shed off the kilos

  5. How to make a lasting impact in the world

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.