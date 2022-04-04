Key winners at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Here is a list of winners in the major categories for the 64th annual Grammy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Retro act Silk Sonic -- the group project of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak -- won four awards including Record and Song of the Year. Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo was named Best New Artist.

Album of the Year: Jon Batiste, "We Are"

Record of the Year (overall song performance): Silk Sonic, "Leave The Door Open"

Song of the Year (best songwriting): "Leave The Door Open" - Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Best Music Video: Jon Batiste, "Freedom"

Best Rap Album: Tyler, The Creator, "Call Me If You Get Lost" -

Best Rap Performance: Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar, "Family Ties"

Best Rock Album: Foo Fighters, "Medicine At Midnight"

Best Pop Vocal Album: Olivia Rodrigo, "Sour"

Best Pop Solo Performance: Olivia Rodrigo, "drivers license"

Best Global Music Album: Angelique Kidjo, "Mother Nature"

