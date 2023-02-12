Kenya’s Otile Brown to headline London event in maiden UK tour

Popular Kenyan singer Otile Brown will preform in London on May 20, 2023 in his first tour to the United Kingdom.

The event will showcase other musicians from Kenya backed by a battalion of top Kenyan DJs in the UK, better known as Pamoja Sevens.

London-based Kenyan events organiser Prince Otach praised the tour adding that "it is high time we set up a central Kenyan event in the diaspora, where the emphasis is on quality."

The Chaguo la Moyo hitmaker expressed excitement in an exclusive interview with Nation.Africa, saying he is looking forward to performing and meeting his fans in the UK.

Born Jacob Obunga, Otile Brown gained popularity after the release of his single Imaginary Love in 2016.

The RnB singer's passion for love songs has made him rank high with over 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.1 million followers on Instagram. He is the first Kenyan artiste to surpass 1 million subscribers on YouTube, and statistically is among the most popular African musicians online.

Despite his love and romantic hit songs, the Jeraha hitmaker has appeared to struggle in his love life. In 2022, he confirmed he and his Ethiopian girlfriend Nabayet Nabbi had parted ways and dedicated a song, Nabayet, to her.

This, though, was not the first time the singer was dedicating a song to a woman as he first did it with socialite Vera Sidika while releasing Baby Love.

Back together?

Word has it that Otile and Nabayet might be back together if what they shared on their Instagram is anything to go by.

On January 3, 2023, the singer posted a photo of himself standing outside a house in Addis Ababa where he is seen wearing a white shirt, black t-shirt, black pants, and white shoes while carrying a bag.