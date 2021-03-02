Karen Nyamu responds after Samidoh chooses wife over her

Politician Karen Nyamu has claimed that sensational Kikuyu singer Samidoh was running away from the reality, in regards to their clandestine relationship.

This is after Samidoh publicly apologised to his family and fans after Ms Nyamu, with whom he has a child, shared a video of him sharing a bonding moment with their baby.

In a rejoinder hours after Samidoh posted his apology on Instagram, she termed Samidoh’s explanation on secret relationship as a half-truth, adding that apologising would only make him a slave.

In a series of posts on her Insta-story, Nyamu wrote, “Running away from reality mpaka lini….It was easier to declare the whole truth and not just half of it because you will soon become a slave to apologies,” the politician said.

Ms Nyamu also shared a screenshot of her chat conversation with the singer hours before he issued the public apology to his wife.

According to chats captured in the screenshots, which she later deleted, Samidoh allegedly begged Ms Nyamu for 30 minutes to talk about the explosive affair.

He further asked her to desist from insulting him even if their relationship had failed.

Ms Nyamu captioned one of the screenshots, “hypocrisy is apologising then begging on WhatsApp hehe sema live.”

Samidoh, a father of three, on Tuesday termed the relationship which led to the birth of their son a mistake he regrets, but added that he will support his child both emotionally and financially.