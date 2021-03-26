Homeboyz Radio forced to apologise for victim blaming woman thrown off building

By  Hilary Kimuyu

What you need to know:

  • The misogynistic comments, made during the station's morning show, have elicited outrage online, prompting the media firm to issue a statement.
  • This incident, however, is not the first time Homeboyz Radio presenters are apologising for victim blaming. 

Homeboyz Radio has issued an apology to members of the public after its radio presenters, Shaffie Weru, Neville Musya and DJ Joe Mfalme, made misogynistic remarks about a woman who was recently thrown off a building after rejecting a man’s sexual advances.

