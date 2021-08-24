Help improve artistes’ welfare, Bahati tells new KFCB boss

Singer Kevin Bahati has urged Mr Christopher Wambua, the new Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) boss, to work towards improving the working conditions of artistes.

He said this when he spoke to the Nation on Monday on the side-lines of an event in which he has partnered with Odibets, through the Bahati Kenya Foundation, to reach out and reward his fans.

Mr Wambua was recently appointed the KFCB chief executive in an acting capacity to replace Dr Ezekiel Mutua, who often disagreed with artistes on various issues during his tenure.

"I hope he (Wambua) doesn't bring on board his predecessor’s baggage," said Bahati.

"Covid-19 has really been a challenge and most of us have not been able to work consistently for the past two years. I ask him to look at the challenges facing the artistes and come up with solutions."

Bahati speaks at the event in which he partnered with Odibets to reward his fans. Photo credit: Courtesy

Boost livelihoods

The “Story Yangu” hit maker’s partnership with the betting firm involves a promotion dubbed ‘Pata Bahati ya biz na Odibets’, in which people stand to win Sh50,000 each to boost their livelihoods.

"I decided to partner with Odibets on this promotion to give back to my loyal fans who have been with me through thick and thin. The aim is to boost their businesses and help them earn a living," said Bahati.

Odibets marketing manager Aggrey Sayti said this promotion is yet another way in which the firm seeks to support athletes and artistes.

"Our aim is to directly or indirectly impact the lives of half a million Kenyans by 2023," said Sayti.