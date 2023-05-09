Harmonize plans to get new tattoo of Rwandan girlfriend’s face

Tanzanian singer Harmonize plans to tattoo his body with the face of his new girlfriend, a Rwandan influencer identified as Phiona alias Yolo the Queen.

In a post on his Instagram status, Harmonize announced that Phiona’s tattoo would be the last one he would ever draw of a woman.

“Okay! I’m getting my last tattoo. I will not draw again. Of course, it is of the beautiful face of you Phiona.”

Still in the spirit of praising his new lover and while at it chiding his ex-lover Fridah Kajala, Harmonize shared that Phiona was above “every girl I have ever met in my life”.

He added, “When you got money and fame the world is very complicated. It is really hard to know who is really into you. Been talking to Phiona for over four years. I have been around. She has been around.”

Further, he promised to buy a house in Kigali so as to get closer to his lover.

In late April, the Matatizo hit maker revealed he had covered his ex-lover Kajala’s tattoo with a Mount Kilimanjaro tattoo.

Harmonize had tattooed a photo of Kajala while they were still dating but five months after breaking up, he got rid of it.

In a post, he shared flaunting the Kilimanjaro tattoo and captioned it, “The pride of Tanzania.” He later posted another photo with the caption, “Going on tour with no past memories on my body,” an indirect jab to his ex-lover.

Additionally, in his latest video, the tattoo of Kajala and her daughter Paula had been removed from his leg. The tattoo was of a much younger Kajala and toddler Paula, which he inked in May 2022 as one of the moves to get Kajala back after their break up.

His meltdowns came after Kajala revealed that she was in a relationship with a Kenyan politician.