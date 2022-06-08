Harmonize makes ex-girlfriend CEO of his music label

Harmonize has appointed his ex-girlfriend, actress Frida Kajala, as the new CEO of his music label Konde Gang.

This comes just days after he bought Kajala a brand new Range Rover in efforts to woo her back.

Since his fiasco in Nairobi last month that saw him arrested and later released, Harmonize has been on a relentless mission to reunite with the 40-year-old Kajala.

Kajala had made it clear that there was no possibility of getting back with Harmonize, however her agreement to join Konde Gang suggests the singer's efforts might have paid off.

In addition to managing the music label, Kajala will also be Harmonize’s manager, in charge of running his music affairs.

Excited

“Allow me to welcome in the management team, the new CEO and manager, Kajala. I’m excited to work with you shem,” posted Choppa who has been managing Harmonize.

Harmonize began dating Kajala in 2020, just months after his Italian wife Sarah Michellotti dumped him.

However, Harmonize's affair with Frida came to a screeching halt in April 2021 after she discovered the singer was hitting on her 19-year-old daughter, Paula Kajala.

This was after nude pictures of Harmonize, which he had allegedly sent to Paula in his efforts to woo her leaked online.

At the time, Paula was dating Wasafi artiste Rayvanny. The scandal saw the two singers trade barbs online, with Harmonize accusing Rayvanny of leaking his nudes, and threatening to sue him.

Paula has unfollowed her mother on Instagram following her reunion with Harmonize.