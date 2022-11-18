Ex-WWE wrestler David Otunga seeks full custody of son from Jennifer Hudson

David Otunga, the husband of American RnB singer Jennifer Hudson, is seeking to get full custody of their son following their separation.

According to American online blog US Magazine, Otunga, who has Kenyan roots, has issued a statement stating that he has been trying to negotiate an amicable parenting agreement but the negotiations have not been fruitful.

“David Otunga has been trying to negotiate the terms of an amicable parenting agreement with Ms Hudson for several weeks now. However, when it became apparent to Ms Hudson that Mr Otunga would be the parent granted residential care of the child, as a result of Mr Otunga being the child’s primary caregiver while Ms Hudson pursues her career all over the world, Ms Hudson decided to file a meritless Petition for Order of Protection in an effort to gain an unfair advantage in the custody dispute,” reported US Magazine.

“As a result of Mr Otunga’s career in the WWE, Ms Hudson felt that she could give an award-winning performance in court to portray herself as the victim. Mr Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him,” the statement continued. “Mr Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child.”

Otunga and Hudson started dating in 2007 and got engaged a year later. Their marriage lasted 10 years.

Born April 7, 1980, in Illinois to a Kenyan father and European-American mother, Otunga is well known for his career as an actor and a professional wrestler at WWE.

Otunga graduated from Larkin High School and later earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Illinois.

Following his graduation, he moved to New York City where he became a laboratory manager at Columbia University's Cognitive Neuroscience Center. He later graduated from Harvard Law School in 2006.