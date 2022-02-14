Elani: Together but apart

If it were up to their fans, Kenyan band Elani would be among local artistes whose songs top the music charts.

Elani, made up of Wambui Ngugi, Maureen Kunga and Brian Chweya, needs no introduction.

Since their debut back in 2013 the trio have been serenading their fans with one love hit song after the next.

But though they are a top band, they have been silent for a long time, making their fans lose hope of ever hearing from them again.

A few days ago, Brian released his first solo work with artiste Mercy Walker. The song, “Mashup Fan Bus”, pays homage to songs by different artistes who have shaped the music industry over the years. According to Brian this is the new direction the band is taking, creating opportunities for young up-and-coming artistes.

This initiative is close to their hearts because of their own personal experiences as performers. It was hard for them when they started.

“We really had a tough time finding mentors to help us navigate the industry. Things like how to ensure that our music is played. Which doors to knock and all these can be frightening, especially when you are young,” Wambui said.

Brian said it took several years to build their brand and they know this comes with hard work and sweat. “I felt that it was time that I should create a platform where I can support them. I am very passionate about this.”

Last collaboration



Photo credit: File | Charles Kamau | Nation Media Group

Their last song collaboration as Elani was in 2020, when they released “Nimejaribu”. The song was a welcome relief for their fans, who felt their previous attempt at a comeback with “Mahindi” was a flop.

But Wambui, Maureen and Brian have been pursuing individual projects since. Maureen and Wambui both started individual YouTube channels.

“We have many projects that we are working on. And regardless of guys complaining that we have been silent for long, there is no day that Elani will not be together,” Brian explained.

“For example, rapper Nyashinski went on a more than 10-year hiatus and he came back with only one big song and it was like he had never left.”

Wambui said they did not form Elani “based on a trend” and the band will always remain relevant.

“What we have understood as a group is that it is important, especially if you exist in a music group, to give each member an opportunity to explore their other gifts,” she said.

Taking long breaks is not a new thing when it comes to Elani. These breaks, they say, are intentional for their career growth.

“During these periods we always try to figure out a few things and at the same time allow ourselves to explore different things, including other music genres. What many artistes usually do is put themselves under pressure. But it is okay to take breaks,” Wambui said.

Wambui uses her YouTube channel to share her tips on hair health, while Maureen produces lifestyle content.

“I started losing my hair and it really hit me very hard. I was diagnosed with androgenetic alopecia, a condition where a person loses hair (in a well-defined pattern and that affects both men and women),” Wambui said.

“It made me feel lost because I had started to see myself as the chick with the natural hair in Elani and now I was like, ‘Who am I going to be?’.

“I then realised that what fans said about me was what I took to define myself. I hated that feeling, I hated that I completely let all those comments, all those good things they had to say about me be the thing that defined me and told me who I was.”