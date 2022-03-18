Diamond Platnumz gets show on Netflix

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz is set to feature on his first reality show, “Young famous and African”, that will premiere today on Netflix South Africa.

Alongside him will be his baby mama, Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan, currently based in South Africa.

Other stars that will also be part of the show include South African actress, TV host and singer Khanyi Mbau, Nigerian fashion designer Jeremiah Ogbodo, popularly known as Swanky Jerry, South African TV personality Andile Ncube, and Nigerian model, actress and presenter Annie Macaulay-Idibia.

Netflix South Africa made the announcement on its social media platforms, saying: “It’s glitz, it’s glamour and just a touch of. You can’t miss this. Young, Famous & African arrives March 18. Only on Netflix.”

“Young, Famous and African” will be the first African reality TV show to air on the popular movie streaming platform.

“Born in Uganda. Flourishing in Mzansi. Now we’re taking over Netflix! See me bossing it up on @netflixsa and @naijaonnetflix’s first-ever African reality show, coming soon! #YoungFamousAndAfrican,” Zari wrote on Instagram.

The Netflix poster for the show featuring Tanzania artiste Diamond Platnumz. Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

Diamond, known for producing many hits including “Waaah”, in which he sings alongside Congolese maestro Koffi Olomide, wrote: “GUESS WHO??? They’re young, they’re fresh, they’re unapologetically African and they’re coming to your screens? #YoungFamousAndAfrican,” Diamond wrote on Instagram.

The show already promises to be a big hit among Zari and Diamond’s fans in East Africa thanks to their controversial lives.

The couple have shared a love-hate relationship in recent times.

Zari famously dumped his Ugandan tycoon Ivan Ssemwanga (now deceased) for Diamond a decade ago, but the relationship famously broke down six years later when she walked out on him on Valentine’s Day, accusing him of, among others, infidelity and being a deadbeat dad.