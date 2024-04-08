Content Creators feted at Inaugural Awards event

Ophine Ngano is among 100 winners feted at the inaugural Content Creators Awards.

Established creators

The event was held at National Museum Auditorium in Nairobi, bringing together established creators who made the final cut courtesy of a rigorous vetting and voting process which lasted three months.

Ngano expressed delight after walking away with the Best Video Content Creator award.

“It is not easy to win. This result is a product of consistent hardwork and dedication to a number of projects that I have been working on. I’m certain this achievement is the first of many and I wish to appreciate the panel and those who have supported me through this journey,” he explained.

Best Visual Creator

Other winners were recognised in the Best Visual Creator, Eco-Warrior, Inclusion and Diversity Advocate, Best Podcast Content, among others, in an event graced by among other Kenya Film Commision Chief

Executive Timothy Owase, famed musician Collins Majale best known by the stage name Kollo, alongside journalists Tony Kwalanda and Njoroge Githinji.

“I’m encouraged by what our youth are able to deliver in the content creation field,” added Kwalanda.

“Most of them have challenges with equipment but that has not bogged them down. Content creation is the new thing and with efforts to make the venture income generation, it will only get better.”

Others present at the event were Development Communication and Youth Policy Expert Peter Quest, Badili Africa’s Bina Maseno President Emeritus, ICGLR Youth Chapter Ken Walusala.

Celebrate digital brilliance

Content Creators Awards is a platform that seeks to recognise and celebrate digital brilliance of creators who impact their world through storytelling, one pixel at a time.

This platform seeks to go beyond the Kenyan borders to the greater East African region for the second edition.