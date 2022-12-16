Hopelessly in love: Comedian Elsa Majimbo gushes over her new man

Kenyan comedian Elsa Majimbo is in love. Majimbo gushed over her partner on social media, posting never-seen-before photos of the two of them together.

She also wrote a message of appreciation to him for showing her what love is. This is the first time Majimbo is sharing photos of her beaux after relocating to the US.

“To my darling love…thank you for bringing me so much happiness, love, joy. Thank you for showing me what love looks like. Thank you for doing my hair and playing chess with me and buying me things (my favourite) I love you so,” Majimbo said.

In June, 21-year-old Majimbo was named in the Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 list.

Three months later in September, she was listed among the Forbes top 50 social media creators for 2022.

According to Forbes, with a total of 3.8 million followers on social media and partnerships with global brands, including Italian fashion house Maison Valentino, Bumble, and Beats by Dre, Majimbo is estimated to be making $500,000 (approximately Ksh61.5 million).

She rose to fame in March 2020 when she posted a video of herself noisily munching on snacks and declaring she didn’t, in fact, miss anyone.

Her online videos became a sensation during the Covid-19 pandemic as the world embraced digital social apps for entertainment, to help keep in touch with friends and family, and to follow the news. In the blink of an eye, Majimbo rose from just being the girl next door to a celebrity with international recognition.

And since then, her star has been shining bright. In the same year, she won the E! People’s Choice Awards in the African Social Star category.

The People’s Choice Awards is an American award that recognises people in the entertainment industry. The nominees are voted for online by the public and their fans.

In 2021, she was named brand ambassador of sound appliance company Beats by Dre and was among 12 other powerful women mentioned by Beyoncé on the website Beyoncé.com as being women rule breakers.

The other 11 women mentioned in list are Janet Mock, Bozoma Saint John, Laverne Cox, Thasunda Brown Duckett, Meghan Markle, Amina J. Mohammed, Maxine Waters, Rosalind “Roz” Brewer, Stacey Abrams, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Jane Fonda.