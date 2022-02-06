'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar dies aged 92

Bollywood superstar Lata Mangeshkar, known to millions as the "Nightingale of India". She died on February 6, 2022 in a hospital in Mumbai.

Photo credit: Sebastian D'souza | AFP

By  AFP

Mumbai

