A-list glamour returns to Globes red carpet

Many wondered if Hollywood's power players would attend the controversy-hit Golden Globes, but the stars turned out in force Tuesday for the first big showbiz awards programme of the year -- and brought their top fashion game.

Jewel tones, basic black and old-school glamour dominated the Globes red carpet -- which was actually a deep grey, and under a tent after heavy rains in Los Angeles in recent days.

Here are some notes on the top looks served at the Beverly Hilton:

Royal palette

Emmy and Tony winner Billy Porter knows how to work a carpet -- his black velvet Christian Siriano tuxedo dress broke the internet at the Oscars in 2019. His look on Tuesday -- a vibrant magenta tuxedo dress, also from Siriano, and sparkly platform shoes -- lived up to the high bar he has set.

The hue was fit for a king of fashion, and indeed, jewel tones historically associated with royalty were popular at the gala.

Viola Davis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo credit: Amy Sussman | Getty Images | AFP

Viola Davis, who is nominated for best film drama actress for her star turn in "The Woman King," definitely understood the assignment, looking regal in a royal blue one-shoulder Jason Wu gown with ruching.

"Abbott Elementary" nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned in an elaborately beaded purple gown by Jason Rembert for Aliette, while "Only Murders in the Building" star Selena Gomez, also a nominee, opted for a strapless velvet Valentino gown in a deeper amethyst shade.

Another television nominee, two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank, who is pregnant with twins, wowed in a dark green sleeveless Prada gown with pockets and black bows on the shoulders.

US actress Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider arrive for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023. Photo credit: Frederic J. Brown | AFP

Back in black

The easiest way to show up red carpet-ready is to choose black; it's literally always in style.

Jamie Lee Curtis, a nominee for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," wore a black Valentino pantsuit with a flowing lace cape.

Jennifer Coolidge, a winner for her acclaimed turn in "The White Lotus," sashayed onto the carpet in an off-the-shoulder sparkly Dolce and Gabbana long-sleeved gown with matching black nail polish.

Jennifer Coolidge poses with the Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "The White Lotus" in the press room during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo credit: Amy Sussman | Getty Images | AFP

Ana de Armas, who went platinum to play Marilyn Monroe in "Blonde," was back to brunette at the Globes in a strapless black and white Louis Vuitton gown with an intricate geometric panel on the front.

And Rihanna arrived mid-show in a sculptural black gown and tons of bling. Like her song says, "Shine bright like a diamond."

Old Hollywood

If ever there is a time to evoke Tinseltown glamour of yore by wearing a glittering, slinky, form-fitting gown, it is at the Golden Globes.

Take Jessica Chastain, nominated for her portrayal of country music star Tammy Wynette in "George and Tammy," who sparkled in an intricate silvery spider web patterned Oscar de la Renta gown.

Or Angela Bassett, a winner for best supporting actress in a film for playing Queen Ramonda in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," who slayed in a silver halter gown from Pamella Roland, her hair in soft waves.