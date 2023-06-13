Organisers of Boyz II Men show apologise as Cofek threatens class action suit

Radio Africa Events has apologised for the mishaps that plagued the Yetu Festival on Saturday night in Nairobi.

In a statement, the organisers said that they had listened to the concerns that were raised on social media and other channels by those who attended the concert.

The VVIP tickets were priced at Sh30,000, VIP at Sh15,000 and the regular tickets at Sh8,000.

“We would like to address the concerns and frustrations raised, especially regarding the sound quality in the General Arena at our recent concert and the other concerns raised. We acknowledge it was a concert of two parts…Our team has been diligently working to investigate the root causes of the sound issues and find solutions to prevent their recurrence in the future,” the statement partly read.

They also said that they had engaged sound engineers and technical experts to analyse the situation.

Apologising for the frustration and inconvenience the ordeal caused some of the partygoers, the organisers added that they will ensure that future concerts deliver exceptional audio and layout experiences that the goers deserve.

That the show promised heaven but delivered hell to many in the main arena is not in question.

According to this writer’s experience, Sauti Sol got on stage and left the venue immediately after Boyz II Men finished their set.

The artists were also hardly audible.

Earlier on during Sauti Sol’s set, the screen went off with the problem only being sorted in the dying minutes of the group’s performance.

Long queues

Revellers also complained that they encountered long queues at the few food vending stations and portaloos with the latter also failing at some point in the evening.

There was also a question of whether the show had been overpriced.

And the statement released by Radio Africa Events addressed this: “Yetu Festival was conceived as a Kenyan festival that enables us to bring the best and most iconic, internationally-renowned artistes to play, connect and interact on the same stage with Kenya’s very best icons and emerging talent in the most magical performances of our time.”

Stanbic Yetu Festival, which held its first live concert on July 30, 2022, was billed as “a night meant for grown folks, or the young with old souls”.

Tickets for the 2022 show were Sh14,000 for the VIP area and between Sh5,000 to Sh8,000 for the main arena (depending on whether you bought the early bird tickets or later on).

The standard was set then that the events would be a sort of classy affair. To be fair, the 2022 concert lived up to its hype.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) called on anyone affected by the 2023 event to lodge their complaints with them via email, vowing a class action suit for the organisers to give refunds to them.

According to the Cofek Secretary General, Stephen Muturo, they are relying on the Consumer Protection Act 2012 No 46 of 2012, which prohibits unfair trade practices and false and misleading advertisements, to address the situation.