‘Ndovu ni Kuu’ will be back on YouTube, Khaligraph Jones, Krispah vow

The song, which had garnered three million views on YouTube, was deleted over copyright claims by an upcoming artist, Dexta Briyanka.

Photo credit: File

By  Kevin Maina

Communication and Media student

Kenyatta University

Khaligraph Jones has assured fans that the hit song ‘Ndovu ni Kuu’, in which he and Boutross Munene are featured by Krispah, will be back on YouTube.

