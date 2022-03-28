‘Moral policeman’ Ezekiel Mutua makes comeback in new CEO role

Former Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) boss Ezekiel Mutua has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK).

According to a statement shared by the Society to newsrooms, Dr Mutua’s appointment took effect on March 25, 2022.

“The Board of Directors of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Ezekiel Mutua as its Chief Executive Officer. His appointment follows rigorous competitive interviews in which he emerged top among the candidates who were interviewed,” MCSK Board Chairman Lazarus Muli said.

“We, as members of the MCSK board, warmly welcome Dr Mutua at the helm of our society’s leadership, congratulate him on his appointment and wish him well. We have faith that his passion for excellence as attested by his exemplary performance in the previous positions he has held, will help us to steer the MCSK to the next level,” he said.

Dr Mutua welcomed the appointment.

Promoter and defender

“I have received with profound gratitude my appointment to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK). Happy to rejoin the creative industry, this time not as a regulator, but as a promoter and defender of the rights of musicians,” he said on Twitter.

Dr Mutua was asked to go on compulsory leave by KFCB in 2021 pending investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

He was being investigated over allegations of receiving irregular payments and allowances.

Dr Mutua is a well-known name in the creative industry thanks to some of the strict rules he imposed in the industry during his time at KFCB.

This resulted in him being christened the names “moral policeman” or “deputy Jesus”.

He would lock horns with a number of celebrities over the production of raunchy music videos and excessive foul language.

Comedian Eric Omondi is among the artists who have engaged in a not so pleasant verbal exchange with Dr Mutua.

This was after Dr Mutua cancelled the comedian’s online show, “Wife Material”, on grounds of sharing unauthorised content.

The comedian was then arrested by KFCB compliance officers together with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives for violating provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act.