'Game of Thrones' star sues Marilyn Manson for alleged rape, abuse

Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson. He was sued for sexual assault by Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

"Game of Thrones" actor Esme Bianco filed a lawsuit against US goth rocker Marilyn Manson on Friday setting out graphic allegations of rape, sexual abuse and violence.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.