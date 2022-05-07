Yummy loaded fries at Bwibo Restaurant

The five-day-long holiday was a true blessing to me as it was the perfect time to explore some of Nairobi’s renowned restaurants. On top of my list, one that really caught my eye was the recently opened Bwibo Restaurant on Kanjata road, Lavington.

I have been an avid follower of their journey ever since Vanessa Bwibo, the owner, started sharing her online cooking videos up to the time she started selling and delivering meals to offices and homes. The one thing that always attracted me to her page is how enticing the meals looked and her great packaging especially for the cold-pressed juice.





We arrived at the restaurant at 3.30pm; a perfect time to enjoy their happy hour which runs until 5pm. The restaurant has two spacious sitting areas; one downstairs across the main kitchen and the upstairs one near the bar. We went for the prettier, well carpeted upstairs section for better views and the marvelous artistic work on the walls.





We wanted to try out the loaded fries and the waitress helped us choose the best selling option which was between pork bacon loaded fries and chicken bacon. It was a straight up tie. We ordered both with cocktails on the side. My friend also ordered a beef burger with a side of normal French fries. We then ordered two long island ice teas and one strawberry gin shake for a total of Sh1,500. Their happy hour concept is “buy two cocktails, get one free”. The service was swift enough and the cocktails were served in less than five minutes. I must say that they were a ten out of ten. I added them to my list of best cocktails in Nairobi.





The waitress informed us that the loaded fries would take at least fifteen minutes because they are made on order and they also need to be baked for the cheese to melt. The wait was worth it as Bwibo Restaurant truly serves justice to your cravings and hunger! The loaded fries came exquisitely prepared and presented in wooden bowls. They were delicious and I could taste the well-cooked pork, bacon and the melting cheese. For Sh850 per plate, we wished the portions could be a bit more because we didn’t want to stop eating. My friend’s comment about the beef burger which costs was “a small portion for an African but exceptionally sweet”. PS, they did not say exceptional.

Long Island ice tea and strawberry gin shake from Bwibo Restaurant on Kanjata road, Lavington. Photo | Pool

We loved the place and would go back to try out different loaded fries, the nyama platter and the chicken wings.