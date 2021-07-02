Your man is what is going to make your man slip up

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

  • Just because your partner goes away for the weekend doesn’t mean something is going to happen – even if they’re going with that friend of theirs who hates your guts and is actively trying to end your relationship.


  • And just because they stay home doesn’t mean they’re not up to some kind of hanky-panky right under your nose.

The weekend that was last weekend is now over, and I guess there is one question reverberating through some Nairobi hearts in the aftermath of the Safari Rally. You see, there was a nine-hour convoy leading to Hell’s Gate, on both lanes, throughout the weekend, causing a snarl up that could have been felt all the way to JKIA. Cars full of people whose plan was to thoroughly enjoy themselves. And I’m not talking about the rally drivers. Those ones evidently had some other kind of fun inhaling the dust and feeling the adrenalin from the windy, scenic paths. I’m talking about the not-so-single singles in attendance.

