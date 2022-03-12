Your constipation and acidity could be caused by stress. This is how to sort out the issues

When 32-year-old teacher, Stella, came to see me, she was taking medication for irritable bowel syndrome, acne and acidity and was plagued by constant fatigue. As the consultation went on, I knew that all these issues were had stress at their root. Let me explain.





Irritable bowel syndrome is a condition that encompasses a number of symptoms from diarrhoea and/or constipation, to abdominal cramps, spasms and outright pain. One trigger that I see in almost all the cases I’ve treated is stress. It’s due to what is known as the ‘mind-gut’ connection.





You see, the colon, or large intestine, is partly controlled by the nervous system, and when our brain feels “stress” it can affect the gut, causing symptoms like pain. The increased pain can then lead to further anxiety, leading to a not-very-nice vicious cycle. The location of the acne on Stella’s face indicated that the colon was indeed the problem and that she was also constipated.





Both constipation and acidity (her third symptom) can directly be caused by ongoing stress. That’s partly because the only kind of stress that our brains have evolved to respond to is the lion-creeping-up-on-you kind. The hormones that are released prepare the body to either defend itself or flee, what is known as "fight or flight". And to defend the body efficiently, it needs to divert attention from digesting food.





So how did we turn things around in just 8 weeks? Stella was prepared to try anything, so we began all guns blazing. Not only did she cut out wheat and dairy (both of them could have been irritating her gut), she also did away with things that converted quickly to sugar in the bloodstream (juice, fizzy drinks, refined carbohydrates, dried fruit, sweets, chocolate, bananas and potatoes). It’s actually very rare that I put someone on a programme so strict. The majority of people just won’t stick to it. But Stella did and 2 weeks later, the difference was remarkable. In fact, it was only once she was in better shape that the real healing could begin.





She started to eat more soluble fibre to carry any the toxins in her body (apples, carrots, beans, lentils, oats) and drink plenty of water. She also kept a food diary. Without the wheat and dairy skewing the results, we actually found that it was beef and egg white that were actually messing her system up. That’s why, at the end of 8 weeks, she was able to go back to eating wheat freely. The dairy produce, she never went back to. She simply didn’t miss it. And the fatigue, it never came back at all.









