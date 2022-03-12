Your constipation and acidity could be caused by stress. This is how to sort out the issues

Your constipation and acidity could be caused by stress. This is how to sort out the issues. Photo | Photosearch

By  Sona Parmar

What you need to know:

Without the wheat and dairy skewing the results, we found that it was beef and egg white that were actually messing her system up.


When 32-year-old teacher, Stella, came to see me, she was taking medication for irritable bowel syndrome, acne and acidity and was plagued by constant fatigue. As the consultation went on, I knew that all these issues were had stress at their root. Let me explain. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.