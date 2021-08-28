Your BP medication could be the cause of your low libido

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

  • There are medicines that take away the sexual urge.
  • Medications are dispensed but patients are not advised on the effect the drugs could have on their sexual performance. It is distressing when suddenly things fail to work in the bedroom.

Your man had trouble getting it up. To you, it wasn't that big of a deal —just inconvenient. To him, a lot more was at stake than just one romp in the hay. A trip to his doctor identified that he had high blood pressure and that this was a likely cause of his failure to launch. The doctor prescribed some BP medication. And it did—for the most part help out. Sexual arousal and performance returned to near normal and everything seemed to be back on track. But just a couple of days ago, he couldn't get it up again. It was as though the medication wasn't working anymore or maybe he needed a higher dose. 

