Your BP medication could be the cause of your low libido

Your man had trouble getting it up. To you, it wasn't that big of a deal —just inconvenient. To him, a lot more was at stake than just one romp in the hay. A trip to his doctor identified that he had high blood pressure and that this was a likely cause of his failure to launch. The doctor prescribed some BP medication. And it did—for the most part help out. Sexual arousal and performance returned to near normal and everything seemed to be back on track. But just a couple of days ago, he couldn't get it up again. It was as though the medication wasn't working anymore or maybe he needed a higher dose.

But would you ever suspect that it was the blood pressure drug itself that caused the negative effect on his sexual performance? It seems contradictory, but this is actually the case for certain types of high blood pressure medications. They are not the only medications that affect a man's sexual functions. Others include drugs for depression, anxiety, epileptic, diabetes, chemo, and cancer drugs.

That was the predicament that Alice's husband is facing. She calls me on a Saturday morning.

"The lion is dead, completely dead! It is distressing, there was no warning of impending death," came the feminine voice from the other side.

"Who has died, please? And whom am I talking to?" I asked anxiously.

"My name is Alice, have you forgotten me?" She continued, "it is about my husband, we have visited your clinic with him severally."

I remembered that familiar voice. I had known Alice for 10 years. She had been seen in the clinic severally for pregnancy care as well as for family planning services. Her husband had been quite supportive. She was in her late 30s and was in what I considered quite a happy marriage.

"Oh no, I hope nothing bad has happened to your husband?" I replied.

"Well, I don't know what to say," Alice explained, "it is just that he can no longer rise to the occasion."

So the story was that the man had been having chronic headaches for some time. He visited a doctor who diagnosed him with high blood pressure. Because the pressure was too high, he was admitted to the hospital for three days. He was put on two types of tablets thereafter and instructed never to miss a dose since he risked getting a stroke if the pressure was not controlled. Within a week of treatment, the blood pressure normalised and the headache subsided.

The couple then resumed their conjugal responsibilities but to their surprise, the man could not have an erection.

"It was so frustrating," Alice muses.

This couple's story is a representation of the surprises many couples have gone through after receiving treatment for various diseases. Medications are dispensed but patients are not advised on the effect the drugs could have on their sexual performance. It is distressing when suddenly things fail to work in the bedroom.

There are medicines that take away the sexual urge. There are others that affect sexual stimulation so that in women there is no lubrication while in men there is no erection. Some drugs also prolong the duration needed for orgasm to happen. Rarely, do drugs increase sexual urges. Many times health workers may not give this information – sex is generally not a popular topic for discussion irrespective of one's profession, well, except for sexologists. Patients also choose to suffer in silence and consider it embarrassing to go back to the doctor and explain their problems.

What you need to know, however, is that it is your right to receive all information on the treatments you are getting. It is also your right to refuse treatment if you feel you may not cope with the side effects and to have alternative treatments. When sex-related side effects happen, there can be severe social consequences including gender-based violence, separation, and even divorce. Failure of the health worker to give information in this area is, therefore, gross negligence.

"So how do we revive my husband's vigour doctor?" Alice asked when she walked into the clinic.

"He has not eaten the whole day today due to the experience. In fact, he has not been talking to me." It is quite humiliating for a man not to have an erection.

I had him come over to the clinic, and after a thorough medical examination, I concluded that the anti-hypertensive medicine was causing the erectile dysfunction. We changed his medicine. The man was reviewed a week later and was in perfect health, the lion having resurrected!

So next time you are given medicine, just remember to ask your doctor if it affects your sexual function. You will just have prevented going into depression.



