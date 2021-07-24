Shutterstock

Saturday_Magazine

Prime

You want to be successful in business? These are the rules

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • If you get a chance to pitch for funding, you must separate your feelings and emotions from the suitability of your business.
  • Your feelings will not matter to the angel investor. O’Leary says that he never cares about how the entrepreneur feels about their business.
  • This means that when you approach an investor, the last thing you should do is lay too much emphasis on your passion.

Entrepreneurship is touted as the most effective way of creating wealth. In fact, there is now a growing population of individuals who have quit their nine-to-five jobs to start businesses. Many others are running side hustles while employed. Additionally, there are thousands who lost their jobs due to Covid-19 and have opted to try their hand in business.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.