You cannot save the world. Just save yourself

You cannot save the world. This is what I told a friend the other day when she was seemingly overwhelmed by life, and precisely, by the burdens of others.





Before you throw stones at me, let me explain. You see I used to be that girl. On a typical day, I would wake up to a friend’s call asking for me to pick her up from the airport, and I would respond with, ‘no problem’ as I dashed out to fulfil the promise.





Then later in the day, a family member would send an SOS, that they needed urgent assistance, and I would instantly activate a rescue mission. Soon after a colleague would request that I sort out some of their mess, and I would switch to crisis mode.





Then a friend of a friend would beg that I fact-check their CV or even an email (because you are a writer), and I would gracefully offer my free services.





Before I got to bed a friend will hit my phone up whining about her life, and I had to offer endless consolation. This is despite this friend complaining about the same thing for months and doing little about it.





But good friends offer a shoulder to cry on….don’t they? I was that sure friend.





This is not forgetting my role as a mother and the many house-managing chores that lay on my lap. By the end of the day, I would be dog-tired and irritable.





All my people-pleasing efforts came to a head one day when I crashed and there was no one to save me. Before the episode, I had noticed that my irritability was getting worse, and with time I was often angry. Yet, I had no power to tell people NO. It sounds a lot like a Superhuman Paradox.





To cut a long story short, it’s my therapist who pointed this out one day after a meltdown. “You suffer from a “Save The World” syndrome,” she told me. Apparently, pleasing (or “fawning”) is now recognised as one of four trauma responses (i.e., fight, flight, freeze, and fawn).





Over time, pleasing either becomes one of our go-to strategies for automatically protecting ourselves when we feel unsafe emotionally or relationally. Agreeing becomes our automatic response when we feel threatened, especially until we can get some space from the person demanding help.





I think, we, people pleasers obsess about fixing other people’s messes so we don’t have to look at what is wrong with ourselves. When we get our daily dose of ‘you are the best!’, we feel good about ourselves. It feels like we have done something worthwhile.





And herein lies the problem for so many of us. We do it because we personally feel rewarded by helping others. We’ve been taught that being selfless is a great thing. As women especially, it's glorified to be all-giving.





What we are not taught is that too much giving depletes us, and makes us sick, angry, and stressed. Think about it, you cannot draw from an empty well. Only a full well can serve multiple people. So if your energy is maxed out each day, you start using your reserve, and with time you crash.





I had to stop my innate need to fix others. I started saying NO more often and being a little selfish with my time and energy. Yes, at first I faced resistance, but surprisingly eventually everyone adjusted to the new norm. Alas, most people could do their life without me. They didn’t need me that much. Ouch!





So I ask you, “Does the world need you to save it?”









Phyllis Nyambura is the editor, Saturday Magazine;

​



