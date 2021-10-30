You can take a dip at the hot water spring at Lake Bogoria, but not swim

Flamingos at Lake Bogoria National Reserve in Baringo County, one of the tourists’ attraction sites in the county. Photo | Jared Nyataya


 

By  Rupi Mangat

What you need to know:

It’s a picturesque drive setting off from Nairobi at the crack of dawn to reach the flamingo-filled Bogoria by mid-morning. It’s half-way through October, the rainy month and turning off from Nakuru to take the road deeper into the Great Rift, it’s lush grass fields juxtaposed with the farmers’ fields to the equator at Mogotio. The road is lined with many species of acacias, euphorbias and other tough plants that can hold their might against the blistering sun. 

