You are hired. Easy tips that people don't often share on how to get a job fast

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics show that up to 1.23 million people are no longer looking for work.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Despite the frustrations of finding a new job, there are things you can do to stay marketable and increase your chances of getting work when you are jobless


Hundreds of thousands of unemployed Kenyans have given up looking for work.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.