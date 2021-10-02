Saturday_Magazine

Yes, we are celibate

By  Nancy Waithera

What you need to know:

  • In the past few decades, celibacy has become a contentious issue
  • According to Dr Suzan Gitau, a counselling psychologist, celibacy is defined as abstaining from intercourse
  • Angela: In my case, celibacy has given me a chance to explore being on my own. I enjoy working out and I often hang out with my friends


In the past few decades, celibacy has become a contentious issue. According to Dr Suzan Gitau, a counselling psychologist, celibacy is defined as abstaining from intercourse. Although many people may do it for a short period, others make it a way of life. We pooled five women who talk about the best and worst parts of celibacy.

