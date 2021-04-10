Yes, loneliness can truly kill you, here is how to beat it

Yes. The end. Well no, not quite. As always, I would like to explain my line of thought. And for that I turn to the work of a Hungarian physician called Dr. Gabor Mate.





I was intrigued by the introduction to his book “When The Body Says No”, which read:





“Can a person literally die of loneliness? Is there a connection between the ability to express emotions and Alzheimer’s disease? Is there such a thing as a “cancer personality”?”





I say intrigued because two of the questions I felt I had the answers to (I believe that people can die of loneliness. We see it when one partner in an old-aged couple dies. And, in my practice, cancer only happens to nice people. Yes, really. The ones who are really sweet and go out of their way for you).





You see, Western medicine tends to treat the body and mind as separate entities and further, it neglects to consider the environment or society that an individual is part of. This is what Dr. Mate explains so well. The idea behind his thinking (which is also backed up by plenty of research), is that the stress we are under, especially the emotional kind that we’re not aware of undermines immunity to such an extent that it disrupts the way the body fundamentally works. The result? A seemingly “healthy” person becomes a breeding ground for disease.





One particular scenario I have encountered several times is a person who feels emotionally unsupported, to develop a chronic lung condition (such as asthma or bronchitis) after the death of a loved one (I find the “reaction” is normally noticed 18-24 months after the traumatic event). In Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), grief is an emotion that we store in the lungs, so from this standpoint, what I have observed in practice, is textbook.

However, what Dr. Mate goes on to explain is that while stress is unavoidable, the benefits that come from maintaining good relationships with healthy boundaries (learn to say no) can help in its management. He also talks about our own individual emotional makeup. As I say to my own patients, we all look so different on the outside, and we are equally different on the inside (there is a wealth of data coming out of the US now about the differing effects of blood pressure medication on African-Americans compared to other racial groups).





So what does this mean in practice? That even though nutritional medicine works extremely well at curing many ailments, they do reoccur if the root emotional cause is not addressed. It’s time to start thinking about how you’re making yourself sick.









