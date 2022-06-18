Would your ex make your wedding guest list?

I can practically see the faces of people cringing as I ask this question: do you remain friends with your exes?

Most people tend to think that it is a bad idea. Why remain friends? Were you friends before? What’s the point if the ex broke your heart? I hear all these arguments, but I raise you this one: hopefully, friendship was the fundamental foundation in your relationship in the first place. Which means something small like a relationship shouldn’t affect it, no? I say this because in my opinion, a lot of friendships are deeper than relationships. I have always held that the real romance of our lives, the real soulmates, are our friends, which is probably why we strive so much to make our partners our friends.

But who needs more friends, you ask? You already have yours, right? No need to keep the baby or the bathwater. I can agree to that if the breakup was acrimonious, in which case, absolutely protect your peace. But if not, why not?

I used to be friends with a good number of my exes. Some still send me job applications and drop avocados at my house when they come from shags. Not because of anything sinister or underlying — just because, I suppose, on the strength of our bond which is now platonic. They still feel affection, at the very least, towards me, and I towards them.

And not that I am blurring lines either — these are people I would be extremely unlikely to date again. No one is trying to relive the past, there are no “ones who got away”. Our time passed and now this is a different era.

I’m usually able to maintain friendships because, like I said, there was a friendship before there was a relationship, or the friendship that developed was important enough for me to try and continue it. I’m not friends with the one who, for example, stole from me, or started dating one of my really good friends about two days after we broke up.

Those ones can kick rocks. But eventually, the friendships weaken considerably, especially after they move on. An ex from one of my easiest relationships got married a few years ago. Our friendship dynamic has changed for sure but every so often, we still hang out because we are part of a larger group of friends.

So, of course relationships came up in the conversation. My ex and his wife started talking about weddings, and who they invited to theirs. Now, this is one of the only cons, I think, of staying friends with your ex: everyone knows you used to date, and so things come up all the time, or memories, or awkward situations. In this case, my ex said he invited all his exes to the wedding and his wife said she thinks that’s tacky.

Oops! Obviously I was in the room when this happened. I tried to stare him down to shut up but he wasn’t catching the hint. He asked her why she wouldn’t want to invite her exes. I maintained a quiet demeanour, trying to sink into the cushion I was sitting in, telling myself that perhaps we’ve been friends so long that everyone has forgotten we dated? Doubt it! She held her ground, saying that she would never do that, and that some of his exes are even dodgy.

At this point, I stood up to get a much-needed drink.

He said, in response, that it was important to invite exes to the wedding so they know that you’re gone for good. Taken aback, I asked, “Is that really a thing?”

He nodded in the affirmative — as did some of my other friends! So I suppose now I know why I was invited to the wedding, ha! Pray tell, those who are still friends with their exes, enough to be invited to family gatherings and subsequent meetups, are these friendships maintained for proof of concept — the concept being that marriage works and platonic relationships are entirely possible!