Would you quit your job if your man said he will pay all the bills?

My high school alumnae Whatsapp group is a source of constant joy, entertainment, encouragement, and real friendship, for me. You know, sometimes it makes me wonder – how did I even go to school with all of these amazing, hilarious women? How did I not know that they were so back then? But you know how it is in high school. You’re busy trying to survive hormones and buns that have paraffin flaming off of them while trying to stay awake in Organic Chem.

Every so often, a topic on our little group comes up that makes my fingers itch to write about it. One such topic was the age-old utopian question – if you’re dating someone, and you’re in love with them, and then they offer to pay all of your bills, would you quit your job?

Views were split right down the middle. Some said yes with no questions asked – because they hate their jobs, or their bosses, or both. Some talked about the things their mother told them about not ever not having their own money. Some said no, never never uh uh uh, and even if their partner were paying all the bills, they would have a side business, or at least draw up a contract and have everything in their name. A postnup, in essence.

Money is a tricky topic, for everyone, but for women dating in this day and age, in particular. For the longest time, people have acted like money isn’t a good reason to get into – or get out of, a relationship. These same people always complain about gold diggers only dating men of a certain salary range, as if this isn’t basic biology (not that I was awake during that class, either): women will look for the most suitable mate for their children; a mate who will provide, give good looking genes, and protect the family. Love’s got little or nothing to do with it.

Money also, for the longest time, has been used as a tool to hold over women’s heads, which is why it is not unusual that as soon as women collectively started being educated more and earning more, we got married later, and less, and put off having children, or staying in unhappy marriages. Sure, there’s a lot of things in society that stop women from getting divorces, but lately, money is not one of them.

I’m one of those women whose mother tells her to always have your own. It doesn’t matter how little the own is, as long as you own, pun intended, it. And we all know the horror stories – women who were solely depending on their other halves to put them and their children through life, through no fault of their own, and then were left in the lurch, either from death of a spouse or replacement by a younger model. The tales are frequent, and unfortunate, and serve as the bogeyman – the scary monster under the bed whose face you never want to see.

Women, unfortunately, are not even paid for all the work we do. If you are in a long-term partnership, there’s so much you bring to the table outside of your own salary. There’s a reason they call it a double shift – you slay in the boardroom, come home to cook or supervise the cooking, then slay dragons (hopefully) in the bedroom as well. You’re working three jobs – it would be great if you were paid as such.

Until then, though, until women are paid what they deserve, whether by their partners (because staying at home and childrearing really is a job), I think I’ll keep my job, thank you very much. Not because I enjoy labour or dream of it, but because the world in which how much I earn is not directly related to my independence, doesn’t exist. Not yet, anyway.





