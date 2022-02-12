Working as an employee before becoming an entrepreneur gave me access to useful networks

Lewis Momanyi is the founder of Leminet Consulting Group, a management consulting company offering business advisory services. Photo | Pool


 

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

Lewis Momanyi is the founder of Leminet Consulting Group, a management consulting company offering business advisory services.

We started this business five years ago. We started by offering consultancy services on business set up in Kenya to foreign companies that wanted to set up business in the country. We later started to link up cash trapped businesses to investors, out of which we'd earn service fees. This helped us raise our operating capital. We are now building long term partnerships with various players in the African ecosystem which include funders, governments and other like-minded private sector players to support various businesses.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.