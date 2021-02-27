Work as you munch on some healthy bread

BBROOD, ABC Place, Westlands









Let’s be honest...we’re already at that time of the year where about 90 percent of us have already given up on those well-meaning healthy eating and fitness resolutions, and pretty much just reset to factory settings—to who we really are deep down, right? I might be in denial, but I’ve had a slip up for the past 10 days, but I still have plans to hop back on that broccoli train. I promise!





I actually blame it on not having an office and all these meetings I’ve been having to take in cafes and restaurants all over Nairobi—you always end up accidentally ordering wine, right? Surely I can’t be the only one. Take for instance going to BBROOD for the first time, my business partner picked the spot so it was out of my control. While heading there, I had had every intention of continuing on the healthy eating streak I had been balancing so gracefully like a water pot on my head, then I walked in and saw the glass display with a range of pastries. Seductively placed focaccias, samosas, sausage rolls, pies—come on, whoever designed this space knew exactly what they were doing setting that up right by the door.





And so, naturally, I started with coffee and a slice of carrot cake (Sh200). Then, because when it comes to healthy eating my brain likes to operate in that toxic ‘all or nothing’ space, I figured, I’ve already had cake, might as well get a focaccia as well. An Italian flatbread that’s pretty much a tiny pizza, this was topped with cheese, tomato and chicken. If I was going to have to burn it over the next two days, I had to have enjoyed it.



