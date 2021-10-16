My relationship with books go as far as I can remember— in Primary School. My teacher of English gave me a copy of Gifted Hands by Ben Carson. It's the first book I remember reading and loving. I carried that book everywhere and I mean everywhere.





While in Secondary school, the Kenya National Library would visit our school with their Mobile Library and once again my love for books was rekindled. The Shannara Trilogy by Terry Brooks was my all-time favourite back then.





The best book I have read is Tuesdays with Morrie. I have read this book at least twice every year since reading it in 2019.





I read for fun, I enjoy it. Reading is therapeutic for me and it’s amazing to know other people's perspectives and the best way to do that is through books.





Ooh, and I sell books as well so I sort of have to read them to know what I'm selling.





I read two or three books in a month. I try reading for at least 1 hour every morning and on my commute to and from work.





In January, I started a book club called Wordlove Book club where we read all genres. We read one book collectively every month but members are free to read additional books on their own.

We have a meeting every last Saturday of the month where we discuss the book.

Due to the pandemic and location of the members, we have settled for online meetings. The group has 56 members.





We are currently reading The Richest Man In Babylon by George Clason. This book has many lessons on generating wealth. Drawing from the Wisdom of the Babylonians on wealth creation, you learn from this book how to make every coin work for you, what to consider before making an investment and how to grow your cash through savings.

In short, there is a whole lot of financial wisdom to be gained from this book. I highly recommend it to everyone.