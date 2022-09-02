Women today want way more from their partners

My friend told me the other day that she would rather be alone than date the men who are currently on the market. It’s a pretty bold thing to say. Haven’t we been taught all our lives that our main goal – after finishing school and landing a nice job, and figuring out how much of our salary to send to our parents – is to find a nice man, settle down, and be the perfect wife?

Yes, yes we have. But the truth is, women now are disappointed. And we’ve been disappointed so much, that we’re opting out of the game completely. So where does this leave modern-day relationships? Lost in the Supreme Court, like our elections.

I asked her if she thought all hope was gone – and she doesn’t. She just doesn’t think, as she put it, that men can handle what women want. “And it isn’t even that we want that much,” she added. “We just want the basics – communication, a present or two, commitment…the kind of man who actually does what he says he will do.”

I don’t think that’s too much to ask. After all, why get into a relationship if it isn’t benefiting you? Your companion has to actually be that – someone to accompany you, to witness your life. To be a partner. My mother always says in the old days, people used to get married because that’s just what people did. Everyone was supposed to get married and have kids. It was the cycle of life. And courtship was much easier back then, too. Men just grabbed a girl as she was drawing water from the river down the way, and then after, they would go see her parents and inform them that she was married. In more modern times (and even today, if you watch Indian Matchmaking), there was a specific person in the village, town, or city you were living in who knew all the families in the locale and hooked all the singles up, with no problem. Back then, no one asked about whether you knew how to text back in 15 minutes. No one worried about whether you were cheating – not really. No one asked men to also take part in taking care of the babies they contributed half of the genetic material to. Simpler times.

Those times are no more – and maybe that’s what men need to realise, before they end up like the lonely spinsters they threatened we were going to become. Gone are the days when all you have to do in the home is walk in from work, sit on the armchair, open up your newspaper and ask what’s for dinner. Now, we’re in the age where you actually have to know the names of your children – and possibly, even their schools. You have to engage with them, lest you end up being the one paying for their trauma therapy. You have to pick up your socks from outside the laundry bin and put them inside the laundry bin – that’s what that big hole is for. The bar is truly in hell, but the fact of the matter remains – women want more.

Do you know how bad the dating scene has to be for women to decide that they would prefer to be alone? That’s heavy. It speaks loudly to a major flaw in this patriarchy that is clearly failing. It’s failing because women are now refusing to take the mediocre version forced on them. What will end up happening, for men who choose to not evolve, is that they are the ones who will end up alone, with no support system past a football game and a drinking buddy, wondering where they went wrong.