Women should be first to believe their own when they claim sexual assault

A woman in a popular travel group that I am in was talking about how she thinks the Nigerian woman in the Zanzibar assault exposé was lying.

The Nigerian woman I’m talking about is the one who accused Warere Beach Hotel in Nungwi, Zanzibar, of allowing and sanctioning assault, and then proceeded to gaslight her. She shared all the receipts on a Twitter thread.

This woman visited Zanzibar on a solo trip, happily got into her hotel room to sleep after having a great day, and woke up terrified in the middle of the night with a stranger groping at her breast. She screamed. He was forceful. She started complying and saying she had HIV. This is what gave him pause – because he could not understand English, but the deadly disease made him stutter. I guess the multiple decades-long campaigns by NGOs et al have amounted to something. When he went to get a condom, she ran out of the room to the room of a friend she had met during the day.

This is a story I have heard before. I have had friends who this has happened to in various hotel rooms, all over the world, some with traumatic results.





For the Nigerian woman, a solo trip on her birthday was supposed to be fun. But everything turned, when some man thought it was his feast day, and she was calling for it, by choosing to have fun alone. Her fast thinking saved her, and even then, she was only able to talk about the incident a year after.

And still, people have the audacity to claim that she lied. That someone would wait a year to talk about sexual assault, that they would come all the way from Nigeria to swindle a little-known hotel all in the name of what, a few thousand dollars? For what reason? That someone – that a woman – would have the audacity, the conformity, the complete lack of empathy, to say that she was lying, is so depressing to me. Because that means if something like that ever happened to me – they wouldn’t believe me either.

The irony is that she did everything that people are ‘supposed’ to do when they’re assaulted. You know how there’s a rule book, that people fling at you when something happens to you? Because they expect that during trauma, of course, you’ll remember and follow said rules. Did she report to the police immediately? Yes. Did she sound the alarm, did she scream and say no? Yes, she did. Did she take it up with the higher authorities? Did she get a lawyer? Did she record everything for evidence? Yes. Yes. Yes.

Who are we fighting here? And who are we fighting for? Are our heads so burrowed in the sand that even when all the evidence is presented, even when a woman in pain tells us and relives her pain – even when someone does ‘all the right things’ – we don’t want to believe her? And why? When people say women are their own worst enemies – are they right?

In a world where by large, the only women fighting for women are women, it’s so hard for me to see a pick-me standing on the side, siding with that which is a threat to her too. Statistically, the number of women who lie about assault – because there are women who do – is so negligible in comparison, that to bring it up in an argument is a sign of a petty, unanalytical, and deeply unsympathetic mind. How much more proof do we need when the proof is slapping us in the face?