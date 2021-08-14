Women open up on how the pandemic has affected their relationships

Redempter Mbula, 29, an Agricultural economist, met love online during the pandemic. Photo | Pool

By  Nancy Waithera

What you need to know:

  • Relationship experts say that the health crisis has taken away well-established routines which offered stability, comfort, and rhythm for couples

Since the pandemic rudely checked in, our relationships have not been the same. We have been forced to re-evaluate our life choices, preferences, and even our love lives. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.